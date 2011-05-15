CASTING CALL, CANNES EDITION: Chace Crawford Is Hot For Sitter

Megan Angelo
chace

It’s ironic that during the Cannes Film Festival — when some of the biggest deals of the year are inked — the biggest casting news of the week is undoubtedly Ashton Kutcher joining “Two and a Half Men.”

But with all due respect to the prince of “Punk’d,” we’re going to stick to the big screen lineups that have been set this week as nearly all of Hollywood’s A-list mills around in France.

Here’s who’s coming home with their next big role.

And Dakota Fanning will be her co-headliner in the Naomi Foner drama about Manhattan teens.

Colin Firth joins Emily Blunt in an untitled dark comedy about a depressed divorcee (Firth).

And Chace Crawford will headline a rom-com about a guy in love with his old babysitter.

Which is believable, when the babysitter in question is Katie Holmes.

