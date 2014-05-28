The 31 Most Glamorous Photos From The Cannes Film Festival

Aly Weisman
Blake Lively cannes red carpetVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty ImagesActress Blake Lively on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Mr Turner.’

The 67th annual Cannes Film Festival concluded this weekend after 11 days of non-stop premieres, special screenings, and parties.

After Nicole Kidman’s “Grace of Monaco” opened the festival, Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “Winter Sleep” won
the Palme d’Or — Cannes’ highest honour.

The A-list attendees ranged from movie stars Marion Cotillard, Naomi Watts, and Jessica Chastain to TV star Christina Hendricks and models like Cara Delevingne.

We compiled the best of Getty Images’ photos throughout the festival so you can live vicariously here.

For 11 days in May, much of Hollywood flocks to Cannes, France for the annual film festival.

Many A-listers arrive via yacht.

Others by helicopter.

This year's festival opened with the long delayed 'Grace of Monaco,' starring Nicole Kidman.

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi showed her support at the premiere.

Jane Fonda also attended the festival's opening ceremony and 'Grace of Monaco' premiere.

As did French actress Laetitia Casta in this interesting gown.

Jessica Chastain blew away paparazzi at the 'Foxcatcher' premiere.

As did British singer and TV personality, Cheryl Cole, whose dress also billowed in the wind.

Actress Freida Pinto matched the red carpet at 'The Homesman' premiere.

Model Cara Delevingne showed off her ear bling at 'The Search' screening.

Christina Hendricks and Ryan Gosling paired up yet again for his critically-panned 'Lost River' premiere.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looked elegant at the 'Captives' premiere.

While Lively held her own on the red carpet for 'Mr Turner.'

Jennifer Lawrence was flanked by cast mates Donald Sutherland, Liam Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Josh Hutcherson, and Julianne Moore at 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1' photocall.

Juliette Binoche and Chloe Grace Moretz jumped for joy at the 'Clouds Of Sils Maria' photocall.

They straightened up at the premiere, where the actresses were joined by co-star Kristen Stewart.

Sylvester Stallone looked pretty in purple at 'The Expendables 3' premiere alongside Harrison Ford.

Naomi Watts made sure to show her diamond necklace at the 'How To Train Your Dragon 2' premiere.

But Watts showed off her dress as she ascended a grand staircase to the screening.

Actress Natasha Poly chose black for the 'Saint Laurent' premiere.

While Eva Longoria went white for the same event.

Actress Marion Cotillard attended a windy 'L'Homme Qu'On Aimait Trop' premiere.

But had better weather for the 'Two Days, One Night' photocall.

Spanish actress Paz Vega played coy at the closing ceremony and 'A Fistful of Dollars' screening.

While Adrien Brody focused on his girlfriend, Lara Lieto.

Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Kelly Preston, and producer Lawrence Bender reunited for a special 20th anniversary screening of 'Pulp Fiction.'

Thurman showed off her intricate Marchesa gown during the festival's closing ceremony.

Jury Member Sofia Coppola attended the red carpet for the Palme D'Or winner, 'Winter Sleep.'

Sharon Stone, age 56, flaunted her ageless figure at 'The Search' premiere.

But 79-year-old actress Sophia Loren showed she's still the boss of the red carpet during a photocall to present Cannes Classics.

