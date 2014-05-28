The 31 Most Glamorous Photos From The Cannes Film Festival

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Actress Blake Lively on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Mr Turner.’

The 67th annual Cannes Film Festival concluded this weekend after 11 days of non-stop premieres, special screenings, and parties.

After Nicole Kidman’s “Grace of Monaco” opened the festival, Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “Winter Sleep” won

the Palme d’Or — Cannes’ highest honour.

The A-list attendees ranged from movie stars Marion Cotillard, Naomi Watts, and Jessica Chastain to TV star Christina Hendricks and models like Cara Delevingne.

We compiled the best of Getty Images’ photos throughout the festival so you can live vicariously here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.