The 31 Most Glamorous Photos From The Cannes Film Festival

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty ImagesActress Blake Lively on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Mr Turner.’
The 67th annual Cannes Film Festival concluded this weekend after 11 days of non-stop premieres, special screenings, and parties.
After Nicole Kidman’s “Grace of Monaco” opened the festival, Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “Winter Sleep” won
the Palme d’Or — Cannes’ highest honour.
The A-list attendees ranged from movie stars Marion Cotillard, Naomi Watts, and Jessica Chastain to TV star Christina Hendricks and models like Cara Delevingne.
We compiled the best of Getty Images’ photos throughout the festival so you can live vicariously here.
Christina Hendricks and Ryan Gosling paired up yet again for his critically-panned 'Lost River' premiere.
Jennifer Lawrence was flanked by cast mates Donald Sutherland, Liam Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Josh Hutcherson, and Julianne Moore at 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1' photocall.
Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Kelly Preston, and producer Lawrence Bender reunited for a special 20th anniversary screening of 'Pulp Fiction.'
But 79-year-old actress Sophia Loren showed she's still the boss of the red carpet during a photocall to present Cannes Classics.
