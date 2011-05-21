Here Are 8 Telling Moments From The Cannes Film Festival Red Carpets

The news out of the Cannes film festival is usually all about prizes and deals — though, this year, there’s some Nazi storylines mixed in.
But that’s not all the France-set fest is about.
And the place to read between the lines is on the red carpets that lead into the flashy premieres of films like (this year) “Midnight in Paris,” “The Beaver” and “Melancholia.”
A couple moments in the camera bay is enough to teach you that Cannes is about much more than making and selling movies.
Models flock to Cannes for exposure -- besides Bar Refaeli (pictured), Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Douten Krous all walked the red carpet.
Cannes lets actors show off sartorial choices they can't pull off in the States. Know why this pajama-blazer sans undershirt works in France?
And in general, European designers can farm out their frothiest designs -- it's so much easier than flying dresses like this to L.A. (The clotheshorse, by the way, is model Julia Saner.)
