Insanely glamorous photos from the Cannes Film Festival

Salma Hayek Francois-Henri Pinault AP Photo/Thibault CamusSalma Hayek, with her French billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault, confidently walked the red carpet at Cannes.

The 68th annual Cannes Film Festival is currently underway — and there are tons of celebrities in town for the festivities.

Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, and Amy Poehler are among the many actresses premiering their new films.

Meanwhile, models like Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr, and Irina Shayk are also in town to celebrate.

For 11 days in May, much of Hollywood flocks to Cannes, France, for the annual film festival.

Celebrities and models attend red carpet movie premieres, where hundreds of paparazzi await their arrival.

(EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters.) Andie MacDowell and Svetlana Khodchenkova attend the premiere of 'The Sea Of Trees' during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2015.

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, attended the festival's opening ceremonies.

Portman later did a photocall with her young costar on 'A Tale Of Love And Darkness,' a film she cowrote and directed.

Charlize Theron worked the red carpet at the premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' as boyfriend Sean Penn looked on proudly.

Julianne Moore went with a red theme at the premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road.'

Salma Hayek, with her French billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, posed for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film 'Carol.'

Director Woody Allen looked ready to call it a day during a photocall for 'Irrational Man,' with stars Emma Stone and Parker Posey.

Later, the trio cleaned up for their new film's premiere.

Emily Blunt, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, was flanked by her hunky 'Sicario' costars, Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro, and director Denis Villeneuve.

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o twirled in her one-of-a-kind green Gucci gown at the premiere of 'Standing Tall.'

Amy Poehler embraced the wind while promoting her new animated film, 'Inside Out.'

Poehler later posed with costars Mindy Kaling, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith.

Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, flanking director Todd Haynes, attended the premiere of 'Carol.' Mara even has her own personal dress-fluffer.

Actress Diane Kruger and actor Matthias Schoenaerts went casual during the day while promoting their new film 'Maryland.'

Later, at the premiere of 'The Sea Of Trees,' Kruger had men curtsying at her arrival.

Sienna Miller also attended the premiere of 'The Sea Of Trees.'

The following day, she went with a darker look for the premiere of 'Carol.'

Eva Longoria stuck out her bum for photographers.

Andie MacDowell looked cool in coral.

Jane Fonda joked around on the red carpet.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai posed in front of the many yachts at Cannes during a photocall for 'Jazbaa.'

Singer Robbie Williams rocked an interesting hairdo while walking the carpet with wife Ayda Field.

Model Nina Agdal greeted Paris Hilton and Sun Zu Yang at the premiere of 'Inside Out.'

Karlie Kloss drew attention at the premiere for, ironically, 'Standing Tall.'

Natasha Poly showed some serious leg at the premiere of 'Carol.'

Poly also looked glamorous in gold at the premiere of 'The Sea Of Trees.'

Model Irina Shayk also looked great in gold.

Model Miranda Kerr partied the night away at the Magnum 'Pink and Black' party.

Model Adriana Lima was serious about attending the premiere of 'Sicario.'

Model Doutzen Kroes playfully blew photogs a kiss.

Dripping in diamonds, model Petra Nemcova ascended the grand staircase at the premiere of 'Sicaro.'

Model Liya Kebede looked killer in cutouts.

Model Sara Sampaio also bared some skin.

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor channeled Rihanna's Met Ball look in this yellow feathered gown.

Chinese actress Bingbing went with a detailed floral look.

Thai-British actress Araya Hargate went with a big, bold gown.

Model Erin O'Connor owned the red carpet in her matching ensemble.

And the bows were big.

