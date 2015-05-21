Insanely glamorous photos from the Cannes Film Festival

AP Photo/Thibault CamusSalma Hayek, with her French billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault, confidently walked the red carpet at Cannes.
The 68th annual Cannes Film Festival is currently underway — and there are tons of celebrities in town for the festivities.
Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, and Amy Poehler are among the many actresses premiering their new films.
Meanwhile, models like Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr, and Irina Shayk are also in town to celebrate.
Celebrities and models attend red carpet movie premieres, where hundreds of paparazzi await their arrival.
(EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters.) Andie MacDowell and Svetlana Khodchenkova attend the premiere of 'The Sea Of Trees' during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2015.
Portman later did a photocall with her young costar on 'A Tale Of Love And Darkness,' a film she cowrote and directed.
Charlize Theron worked the red carpet at the premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' as boyfriend Sean Penn looked on proudly.
Salma Hayek, with her French billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, posed for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film 'Carol.'
Director Woody Allen looked ready to call it a day during a photocall for 'Irrational Man,' with stars Emma Stone and Parker Posey.
Emily Blunt, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, was flanked by her hunky 'Sicario' costars, Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro, and director Denis Villeneuve.
Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o twirled in her one-of-a-kind green Gucci gown at the premiere of 'Standing Tall.'
Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, flanking director Todd Haynes, attended the premiere of 'Carol.' Mara even has her own personal dress-fluffer.
Actress Diane Kruger and actor Matthias Schoenaerts went casual during the day while promoting their new film 'Maryland.'
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai posed in front of the many yachts at Cannes during a photocall for 'Jazbaa.'
