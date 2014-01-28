At $US2.4 Million, This Yacht Parking Spot Near Cannes Is A Bargain

There’s a yacht parking spot available just a 20-minute drive from Cannes, France, and broker Moran Yacht & Ship says the $US2.4 million price tag is a steal.

The berth, number 29 at the Port de Mandelieu in La Napoule, is marked down from $US3.42 million for a 10-year lease. The price is “in the market” and negotiable, Moran Yacht & Ship told Business Insider. It dropped from last year “due to uncertainties regarding lease prolongation by the authorities.”

The berth is 44 meters long, 8.1 meters wide and 6 meters deep, enough to fit a sizeable yacht, though nothing huge.

So if you’re looking for a place to keep your luxury yacht, now may be the time to head to France.

Here’s an aerial view:

It’s quite close to Cannes:

