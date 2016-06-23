Canned coffee is the hot new coffee trend

The second temperatures rise, most people make the switch from hot to iced coffee.

But iced coffee from coffee shops is expensive.

Luckily, a new type of cold brew is hitting the states and your local supermarket: canned coffee.

While fairly common in Europe and Japan, where coffee has been canned since the 1960s, it’s only just making its way to the US.

Blue Bottle and La Colombe led the charge by canning coffee, and now Blackeye Roasting Co. in Minnesota is joining the fray. Matt McGinn, founder and president of Blackeye, is working to spread the trend of both cold brew and canned brew to the Midwest. “Cold brew is blowing up in New York, Austin, Portland, Seattle. But there was nothing here in the Midwest,” he told Tasting Table



Similar to beer, canned coffee is nitrogenated — just like nitro coffee on tap, there’s a foamy cap and a creamy consistency.

Besides weighing less than bottles, and being more economically sensible, the biggest reason is convenience.

You can bring the drink with you on-the-go, or have it ready for you when you wake up. It’s also an ideal drink for travelling. As McGinn states, “You can’t take a bottle into a beach or a golf course, but you can take cans: There are unlimited possibilities.”

