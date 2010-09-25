Canned CNN Boss Was Totally Blindsided

CNN/US president Jon Klein had no idea he was about to canned when he went to a meeting with CNN Worldwide president Jim Walton to days ago.



But then – wham – he was out of a job.

“People get shot in our business. I got shot,” Klein said in an interview with New York Magazine.

Klein feels like he should have gotten a chance to prove that new shows hosted by Elliot Spitzer and Piers Morgan would turn CNN around.

“I expected a decision would be made after the show had been on for a while,” Klein said. “Others thought differently. I’m disappointed.”

