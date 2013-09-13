Canelo Álvarez Will Earn $US29.5 Million Less Than Floyd Mayweather For Their Record-Breaking Fight

Undefeated Mexican fighter Canelo Álvarez will make $US12 million for his fight with Floyd Mayweather on Saturday,

ESPN’s Dan Rafael reports.

That’s significantly less than the record $US41.5 million Mayweather will be paid.

The fight — which Showtime is calling “The One” — is the biggest boxing event of the year. It is expected to generate $US200 million in revenue, according to Forbes, and reportedly has a chance to be the most lucrative fight ever.

It’s not uncommon for the higher-profile fighter to get paid more, especially when it comes to Floyd.

While Canelo is a massive celebrity in Mexico, this is his first introduction to a mainstream American audience. The 23-year-old red head from outside Guadalajara has won 42 of his 43 career fights, with one draw and zero losses.

Mayweather is also undefeated, and doesn’t seem to be particularly threatened by Canelo.

This is the second fight of a six-fight deal (worth a rumoured $US300 million) that Mayweather has with Showtime.

