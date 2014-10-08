Cane Toads Are Invading In A Neat Straight Line

Photo by Frogwatch (North) via Getty Images

Cane toads at the front of the advance across the country move in straighter paths than those further back, according to University of Sydney-led research.

And the toads pass this trait on to their offspring. The animals have evolved to march in straight lines in less than 80 years, say the researchers

Animals which move in a straight line disperse faster than ones which meander.

The research by Professor Rick Shine of the University of Sydney and colleagues is published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

