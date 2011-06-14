Candy Spelling's $150 Million Estate FINALLY Sells After A Massive Markdown

Photo: Courtesy of Hilton & Highland

Candy Spelling has finally sold her $150 million estate in Holmby Hills, according to WSJ.The Manor, which has been on the market since March 2009, sold to Petra Eccelstone, daughter of British billionaire Bernie Eccelstone at an undisclosed price.



But sources close to the deal told TMZ that Petra Eccelstone opened the deal at $75 million—half the list price—and the “deal is currently in escrow.”

The Manor features 123 rooms and 56,500 square feet of space on more than 4.6 acres. There are three gift wrapping rooms, a screening room, gym, bowling alley, a tennis court, and pool, and a 100-car parking lot.

