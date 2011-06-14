Candy Spelling's $150 Million Estate FINALLY Sells After A Massive Markdown

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Hilton & Highland

Candy Spelling has finally sold her $150 million estate in Holmby Hills, according to WSJ.The Manor, which has been on the market since March 2009, sold to Petra Eccelstone, daughter of British billionaire Bernie Eccelstone at an undisclosed price.

But sources close to the deal told TMZ that Petra Eccelstone opened the deal at $75 million—half the list price—and the “deal is currently in escrow.”

The Manor features 123 rooms and 56,500 square feet of space on more than 4.6 acres. There are three gift wrapping rooms, a screening room, gym, bowling alley, a tennis court, and pool, and a 100-car parking lot.

An aerial view

Christmas at The Manor

Candy Spelling in her foyer

The grand entrance

The stairs are a replica of the Gone With the Wind staircase at Tara

The kitchen, simple

The Prince Charles suite

Pink for Prince Charles continues

The Prince's bathroom

One of Candy's gift wrapping rooms

The dining room with a custom made table for 30

Projectors hidden behind paintings in the media room

The makeup and hair parlor frequented by the late Aaron

The bowling lanes

A bright an open sitting area

More of an elegant seating area

Perfect blue skies

And perfect landscaping

Now take a look at who will take over as the most expensive home listed in America..

Presenting The Most Expensive Home On The Market In Every State >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.