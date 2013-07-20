18 Tricks And Secrets That Will Help You Dominate Candy Crush, The Hottest Mobile Game Right Now

The new addictive mobile game everyone is playing is called Candy Crush. The game, made by King.com, is the highest revenue-generating game in company’s 10-year history, bringing in an estimated $633,000 per day.
It’s a simple puzzle concept. Swipe different coloured candies to match three of the same in a row. If you match four or five in a row you get a new candy that does more damage to the board. If you pair two of the new candies together, even more damage is done to the board.
There are more than 350 levels of Candy Crush and each has a different mission. Sometimes you’re clearing all the “jelly” from a board, or white spaces. Sometimes you’re helping specific icons (cherries or nuts) get to the bottom of a board. Other times you need to race to get a certain score in under one minute.
Whether you’re just starting out or you’re already addicted, there are some tricks everyone needs to know to progress in the game.
Make sure your phone is well charged before you play. Candy Crush is a giant battery suck, but it can be played even when you have no cell service.
When you start playing, you're given three free lollipop candies. DO NOT WASTE THEM. They are the only free items you'll ever be given throughout the game.
Candy Crush seems really corny and really easy...until level 30. Stick with it until then, because the game gets really hard, really fast after that.
You only get a certain number of moves to complete most levels in Candy Crush. Always act like you have one less than it says because if you beat a board on the last turn, it doesn't always register.
If you take too long to make a move, Candy Crush will suggest a move for you by lighting up specific candies that can be matched together. It's usually the wrong move. Look around before you cave and take the game's proposed solution.
The goal of the game is to match three or more of the same types of candy together to clear them. If you match five in an L shape, you create a bomb. If you match four in a row, you get a striped candy. If you match a bomb and a stripe candy together, a much larger board-clearing explosion occurs (see below).
If you look closely at the striped candy, the stripes either go vertically or horizontally on the candy. The direction of the stripes is the way the candy will explode when you create a match. (So if a candy has vertical stripes, the candies up and down from it will explode).
If you match two stripes together, no matter which direction the stripes are going, one row of candies will be wiped out horizontally, and one row will be wiped out vertically so that it looks like a cross.
But the best kind of special, board clearing candy you can get comes when you match five of the same candy together.
That's when you get a sprinkle candy. A sprinkle candy will explode all of the same-colour candies on the board. All you have to do is knock it into a neighbouring candy of your choice.
If you match a sprinkle candy with a striped candy, it does an even greater amount of damage to the board.
It turns all candies of that colour into striped candies, exploding entire lines of candy either vertically or horizontally from them.
If you knock a sprinkle candy into a bomb candy, it will turn other candies of that colour into bombs for a greater effect. If you complete a match with a bomb candy, it will knock out at least 9 of the surrounding candies. They're great for clearing out specific, pesky areas.
The best thing ever. Every candy on the board is wiped out. Note: this does not wipe out licorice (those black things in the screenshot below). We'll get to licorice in a second.
As you progress in the game, new challenging features arise. The chocolate appears at level 51 and it spreads like a cancer if you don't get rid of it. No matter how temped you are to make another move on the board, get rid of the chocolate first before it multiplies beyond your control.
Licorice appears at level 81. It doesn't multiple like chocolate does, but unlike chocolate, it doesn't disappear when a bomb or striped candy goes off around it. To clear it, you have to match three or more candies together that touch it.
