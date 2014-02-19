Here's What Happens When You Beat Candy Crush

YouTube / JacquieLongLegs Candy Crush Saga fiend on what is likely Halloween

What happens if you ever beat Candy Crush Saga, King’s popular match-three game?

King, which filed to go public today, adds new levels to Candy Crush Saga roughly every two weeks, Business Insider has learned.

The last on-the-record level count is 485, but we’ve heard there are at least 500 now.

But when you actually beat the game, a whole lot of nothing happens. You simply see a congratulations banner, and then you wait a few weeks for the next update.

But if you simply can’t wait, you can play Dreamworld, King’s first major extension of the game. Any player who makes it past level 50 can access the new Dreamworld area by tapping Odus the Owl on the game map.

“It was like a Christmas gift for our players,” King co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson previously told Business Insider. “The majority of players are stuck at certain levels. Depending on where they are, they might feel frustrated. With Dreamworld, you can replay levels you’ve already beat and get rewarded with more content.”

About 93 million people play Candy Crush Saga daily, according to King. Candy Crush Saga accounts for about 78% of King’s revenue, which means the game pulled in about $US1.46 billion last year.

