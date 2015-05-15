The latest Windows 10 feature is Candy Crush Saga

Reuters Candy Crush Saga for iPhone

The forthcoming Windows 10 will include familiar games like Minesweeper, Solitaire, and Hearts — but these classics are going to be joined by the smash-hit free-to-play puzzle game Candy Crush Saga, too, Microsoft announced in a blog entry on Thursday.

Candy Crush Saga, developed by King, is a popular mobile game for Android, iOS, and Windows Phone, where you have to match pieces of candy to make them disappear. In 2014, users spent $US1.33 billion on in-app purchases for in-game powerups and extra turns.

Now, it’s making its debut on Windows desktops, too, with Windows 10. And it will “automatically be installed for customers that upgrade to or download Windows 10 for periods of time following the game launch,” says the blog entry.

So whether you want it or not, Microsoft is forcing Candy Crash Saga upon you. Meanwhile, there’s still no word on a proper JezBall sequel from Microsoft.

