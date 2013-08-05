There's An Awesome Candy Crush Saga Cheat To Give You Infinite Lives For Free

A few days ago, I came to the very unfortunate realisationthat I had spent $US127 within one week playing Candy Crush Saga.

But thanks to one of Business Insider’s commenters, I realised that I could actually keep up my addiction without having to fork over so much money to King, the maker behind Candy Crush Saga.

It’s a simple, yet incredibly genius trick that I was apparently too obtuse to think of.

When you start the game, you get five lives. If you lose a life, it will refresh for free after 30 minutes. But if you’re completely out of lives and you absolutely cannot wait to play another game, you can purchase a full set.

But all you have to do is change your clock forward on your iPhone. And voila, a full set of lives! We assume this trick would also work on an Android device, or any other device you’re crushing candies on.

Candy Crush Saga is the highly addictive puzzle game that is the top money-making game on Facebook and in Apple’s app store.

In June, the Wall Street Journal reported that King is planning to file for an IPO. King has reportedly hired J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG, and Bank of America Corp., to handle the offering.

But bad things have typically happened to mobile game companies selling equity on the stock market. In order to not become another Zynga, King ultimately needs to grow its portfolio of highly addictive games, instead of relying on the success of just one.

