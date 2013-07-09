Insanely Popular Game Candy Crush Saga Is Bringing In An Estimated $633,000 A Day

Candy Crush Saga, the highly addictive puzzle game, is unmistakeably the most popular game out there today.



It’s No. 3 in the Apple App Store and is the top game on Facebook, with 44 million monthly active users, according to AppData.

It’s played more than 600 million times a day and is bringing in an estimated $633,000 every day, according to mobile gaming monetization company Think Gaming.

We first saw the news on Slate.

If King, the makers of Candy Crush Saga keep this up, it could pull in roughly $231 million this year.

That figure goes along with an analyst’s estimation earlier this month, which said the game could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue per year for King.

King is reportedly planning to go public, but it could prove to be a terrible idea.

