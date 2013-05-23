Why Candy Crush Is The Number One Game On Facebook And The iPhone

Candy Crush Saga, a cross-platform puzzle game about candy, is the number one grossing game on Facebook with 15 million users playing it daily.



The goal of Candy Crush Saga is to match three or more candies in a row to make them disappear.

Candy Crush Saga also holds the top spot in the U.S. Apple App Store for free apps. It’s currently number two on Google’s Android Play store.

But why is this game so popular?

“To me, this is one of the first games that really leverages the challenges [of a cross-platform game] really well,” HeyZap founder Jude Gomila told Monika Vosough of The Wall Street Journal. “And it interconnects the game so if you run out of energy on mobile, you can maybe get more energy on the iPad, and then jump over to Facebook.”

Vosough also took this question to the streets of San Francisco. Some people play it every day, spending hours at a time on it. One guy told Vosough that he probably spends about $10 a month on in-app purchases. Check out the video below to learn more about why people are so addicted to Candy Crush Saga.

