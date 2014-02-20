The Incredible Rise (And Fall?) Of Candy Crush

King, the company that makes super popular game Candy Crush filed for an IPO yesterday.

As a result, we get to see its financial performance. As you can see in this chart from Statista, it’s pretty much insane.

Prior to launching Candy Candy Crush, King was doing just fine, generating over $US100 million in annual revenue.

Once Candy Crush hit, sales tripled on a quarter-over-quarter basis hitting $US219 million.

Sales climbed in the next two quarters, but during the fourth quarter they fell. This should have anyone considering an investment in King nervous. After a very quick burst in sales, it looks like people are already starting to lose interest in the game.

