Forget about Candy Crush leggings, here’s the real proof that the popular Facebook and smartphone game has taken over everything.



Here’s the tweet that proves it:

Candy Crush Saga influences the strangest things pic.twitter.com/6d25Mf8IDX — alicetiara (@alicetiara) July 18, 2013

Now compare that to the actual Candy Crush logo:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.