A new 'Call of Duty' mobile app is being made by the company behind 'Candy Crush'

King King CEO Ricardo Zacconi.

King, the mobile gaming studio behind hit smartphone app “Candy Crush”, is now working on a new “Call of Duty” mobile app, according to a careers page on the company’s website.

Four new “Call of Duty” jobs are currently listed on the King website, which carries the slogan “a career opportunity of a lifetime.”

Founded in London, King was acquired by Activision Blizzard — the gaming giant behind the “Call of Duty” franchise — in November 2015 for $US5.9 billion (£4.7 billion) so it’s not surprising that it has been tasked with working on the first-person shooter — Activision Blizzard’s most lucrative game.

Since being acquired, King has largely stuck to working on follow ups to its existing portfolio of games. The new “Call of Duty” mobile app will be the company’s first major effort on one of Activision’s titles.

The new jobs are all based out of Stockholm and King is offering full relocation and Visa sponsorship. Details on the salaries of each of the roles are not provided.

The careers page reads:

“We are a new King team, located in Stockholm, Sweden, and we’re working on an exciting new project. “The team is adapting one of the most iconic game franchises of all-time: Call of Duty®, to become a mobile experience. This is a rare and exciting opportunity. “Our challenge as a team is to create a Call of Duty experience on mobile that will strive to transform the best console experience fans know and love, while also breaking new ground for mobile and redefining the genre. Our approach and ambition is to be fresh, social, and highly accessible, while providing a very authentic game experience. The team will prototype extensively, have the freedom to think outside the box, and be encouraged to stretch their expertise in ways to create surprising results.”

There are currently four “Call of Duty” roles being advertised on King’s “Reload” website. They include:

Art Director — “You are a confident leader and role model who can build and establish the identity of an art team while owning the artistic vision of a new product. Support a highly agile and iterative game design and release process and will nurture close collaboration with producers, game designers, scrum masters, developers, business performance, player insight and of course brand.”

Level Designer — “As part of the game design team, you will be creating well-balanced, consistent and thrilling levels based on our games’ basic rules as well as support the delivery of the games’ core vision. Ultimately, you will ensure our games are fun to play!”

Senior Systems Designer — “If you want to create entertainment for millions of players to enjoy on the go, then this is the right job for you. Join a highly agile and iterative game team of producers, artists, scrum masters and developers, working alongside business performance, player insight and of course brand.”

Senior UX/UI Designer — “In this role, you’ll be taking on a wide variety of challenges that span the earliest ideation phases all the way to preparing the game’s UI for launch to a worldwide market. You will work closely with game designers, artists, producers and developers, where your contribution will help define the best user flows and interaction paradigms for our players, transforming these into wireframes and prototype that will assist the team in shaping the next generation of games at King. You’ll also create visually appealing, user friendly, consistent and crisp user interface art assets (e.g. menus, buttons, icons and animation etc.) in a fun, fast-paced, and supportive environment!”

The release date for the new “Call of Duty” mobile game is not known.

