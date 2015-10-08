REPORT: You can't delete 'Candy Crush' from Microsoft's new phone

“Candy Crush,” the popular game released in 2012, comes installed on all Lumia 950 and 950XL handsets — and it can’t be uninstalled.

The news comes from WMPowerUser who speculate that the deal is part of Microsoft’s partnership with King.com, the gaming company that also makes “Diamond Digger” and “Pet Rescue.”

The new Lumia devices, unveiled by Microsoft on Tuesday, are the flagship for Windows 10 Mobile. Both feature big displays — 5.2-inch and 5.7-inch — which should be perfect for swiping away pieces of candy.

Both Google Trends and AppAnnie, which measure the App Store ranking for apps, document the decline in popularity of the app over time. While the game still has millions of users, it is no longer as popular as it once, was making Microsoft’s decision somewhat unfashionable.

Business Insider The ranking of Candy Crush on the U.S App Store according to AppAnnie.

Business Insider has reached out to Microsoft to confirm if the app is uninstallable. We will update the post when we hear back.

