CNN's Candy Crowley Gets Sweet 'State Of The Union' Anchor Spot





Candy Crowley will succeed John King as anchor of CNN’s Sunday morning program, “State of the Union.”

King announced the selection of Crowley shortly before 10AM ET on-air. He will anchor a 7PM newscast on the network, a replacement for “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” which went off the air in November.

“Candy’s rare combination of shrewd insight and healthy irreverence for the games politicians play has made her one of the most honored political journalists and a cult figure among CNN viewers,” CNN/US President Jon Klein said in an announcement. “Every Sunday she’ll translate Washington-speak into plain English that every American can understand, as she has been doing better than any reporter on the beat for decades.”

