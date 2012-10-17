How To Save Candy Crowley And Make Tonight's Presidential Debate Awesome

Photo: Getty Images

In the 24 hours leading up to the second presidential debate, news coverage has been dominated by questions about what role moderator Candy Crowley will play in the townhall match-up. The outrage has centered around whether a veteran CNN news anchor, will be allowed to follow up on questions asked by the town hall audience at Hofstra University. Crowley has said repeatedly that, like past town hall moderators, she plans on asking follow-ups — but her statements appear to contradict with the debate memorandum signed by the Obama and Romney campaigns, which stipulates that the town hall moderator will not be allowed to clarify or follow-up on questions asked by the audience.



We won’t know until tonight whether Crowley has decided to defy the rules and assert herself as the moderator, and it will be interesting to see how the candidates respond if she does. But in the meantime, we thought this was a good opportunity to explore other ways that moderators could spice up the now stale format of presidential debates.

Here, we’ve come up with some suggestions of ways to keep the candidates on their toes and help us all have a lot more fun.

