Conservatives Are Furious About How This Exchange On Libya Went Down

On the topic of the attack in Libya, Obama said he went out to the White House Rose Garden the day after the attack and called it an act of terror.



Romney immediately pounced and confidently called out Obama saying, “I want to make sure we get that for the record, because it took the President 14 days before he called the attack in Benghazi an act of terror.”

Obama then called for moderator Candy Crowley to “get the transcript,” and that’s when things got awkward for Romney.

Watch Candy Crowley fact check Mitt Romney below.

More importantly, conservatives are furious that Romney didn’t ‘score’ on this topic, which they thought was a chip-shot.

