Two Fans Were Shot In The Parking Lot After Saturday's 49ers-Raiders Game

Photo: AP

Two men were shot in the Candlestick Park parking lot after Saturday’s preseason game between the 49ers and the Raiders.One victim, who was reportedly wearing a “F*** The Niners” t-shirt, was shot several times in the stomach and remains in serious condition.



The other shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to the shootings, a fan was beaten unconscious inside a stadium bathroom and is still in serious condition.

The attacks come months after San Francisco Giants fan Brian Stow was severely beaten in Los Angeles after a game between the Giants and the Dodgers.

No arrests have been made in the Candlestick shootings, but police say they are looking for “a person of interest.”

