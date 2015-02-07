19 dramatic photos of San Francisco's iconic Candlestick Park being demolished piece by piece

Demolition crews have arrived at Candlestick Park, the longtime home of the San Francisco 49ers and Giants. Rather than blast the stadium with dynamite, the crew is taking a more careful approach to demolition, removing seats and structures piece by piece.

What was once a modern sports arena is now reduced to an eerie scene. Thousands of seats are piled up in corners around the stadium, and there are gaping holes where dugouts and grandstands once were. Soon there will be nothing left.

