Two fans were shot in the parking lot after Saturday’s preseason game between the 49ers and Raiders at Candlestick Park.



One other man was beaten unconscious in a stadium bathroom.

Today, the NFL announced that the two rivals will not play each other in the preseason after this year.

Here’s video of what was going on in the stands on Saturday:

