Candidates Don't Look For Jobs In The Right Place

When the job market is tough, employers have an easier time filling vacancies.

This is why hiring managers will stop reading resumes and posting job ads, and focus on promoting from within, writes Richard N. Bolles in his new book “What Colour Is Your Parachute? 2014 Edition: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers.”

The problem is, job seekers still send their resumes and look for job listings.

Instead of seeking out new companies, a smarter alternative would be to reach out to a company where you have recently worked (full-time or on contract) or interned. Or, get someone who already works there to vouch for you.

This diagram from Bolles’ book highlights how candidates search for jobs in the wrong way:

Overall, employers try to mitigate the risks they take in hiring outsiders, says Bolles. If you can find a way to prove that you’re a safe and valuable candidate, your chances of getting hired increase exponentially.

The book is set to be released on Aug. 13.

Chart reprinted with permission from What Colour Is Your Parachute? 2014 Edition: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers by Richard N. Bolles (10 Speed Press, © 2013).

