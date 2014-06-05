Here's How A Candidate's Social Media Posts Led To Her Being Arrested For Fraud

Facebook An Annette Bosworth campaign post from the Phillipines.

Some of the evidence that led to former U.S. Senate candidate Annette Bosworth’s arrest on fraud charges Wednesday came from her official campaign social media accounts.

According to a complaint filed by the South Dakota attorney general’s office, Bosworth, who lost her Republican primary Tuesday night, allegedly signed paperwork swearing under oath she was in South Dakota and personally overseeing her campaign’s petitions in January while she was actually in the Philippines. These voter signature filings enable candidates to appear on the ballot and Bosworth’s allegedly false claim she was on hand for the petition process amounted to perjury, prosecutors said.

Bosworth made little attempt to hide her trip outside of the country and promoted her medical mission to the Philippines on her official campaign website. Her “Philippines Mission” blog is still online and clearly documents her trip to the country.

“Your affiant found anannettebosworth.com/ Dr. Annette Bosworth blog on the internet. Some postings were entitled ‘Day 1 — The Adventure Begins,’ ‘Flexibility’, and ‘Almost Home’ as appearing to be written by Dr. Bosworth that all refer to being in the Philippines during this January 5 to January 15 timeline,” the complaint reads.

Bosworth’s Facebook and Twitter accounts also provided evidence against her. The complaint noted an agent “further identified a Twitter account under the name Annette Bosworth, with posting dated January 8, 2014 that also contains scenery that appears to be from a tropical location.” Her Facebook shows the candidate next to a sign informing visitors about the Philippines’ customs policy. According to Bosworth’s blog posts, she was in the Philippines for a medical mission.

Also not helping Bosworth’s case, according to prosecutors, are signatories who denied signing Bosworth’s petitions in front of the candidate.

“Most had never met Dr. Bosworth,” the complaint said.

Bosworth had no comment when she was released from authorities Wednesday, the Argus Leader reported, but she said she will soon hold a press conference to address the issue. Bosworth previously accused South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley of a politically motivated investigation against her.

View the full complaint below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.