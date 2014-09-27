Watch A Gubernatorial Candidate Smoke Weed In Her Campaign Ad

YouTube Anne Armstrong smoking marijuana in her campaign ad.

Anne Armstrong is running for governor in Rhode Island on the “Compassion Party” line and she really wants voters to know that she smokes weed every day.

Marijuana legalization is the central element of Armstrong’s platform and, in order to highlight this, she released a campaign ad on YouTube earlier this month that features her taking a big hit from a pot pipe.

“I use cannabis every day,” Armstrong says in the ad. “I cook it into food and I use it as medicine to help me with a physical condition. I use it as a dietary supplement and, yes, I do smoke cannabis. And, yes, I do inhale and it helps me.”

Armstrong goes on to list some of the things she believes marijuana helps her with.

“It helps me to focus. It helps to facilitate communication,” says Armstrong. “It doesn’t make people crazy.”

To prove these points, the ad shows footage of Armstrong furiously typing on a laptop, presumably after using marijuana to facilitate her writings.

Armstrong goes on to accuse the government of lying to people for a “long time” and depriving them of something “essential to our health” by prohibiting marijuana use.

“That’s why people get sick with cancer, that’s why they get sick with a lot of chronic degenerative diseases, because they have been deprived of cannabinoids and our bodies need them,” Armstrong says.

The clip concludes with Armstrong taking a hit from her pipe at about 1:10. Watch the clip below.

