Candidate Publicly Shaves His Mustache To Prove He's Nothing Like Rival

A candidate running for governor in Iowa decided there wasn’t room for two mustachioed men in his race, so he shaved all his facial hair off in a campaign ad.

Democrat Jack Hatch, who is hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Terry Branstad, started airing the new ad Wednesday.

“There are two men running for Iowa governor: Terry Branstad, who supports tax breaks for undeserving corporations, and Jack Hatch, who supports tax cuts for middle class families,” a narrator says as footage shows Hatch being shaved. “There’s only one thing that Branstad and Hatch have in common, and for Jack, that’s one thing too many.”

A Hatch aide told the Des Moines Register the Democrat had his mustache for most of the last 46 years. But the Branstad campaign wasn’t impressed. They said the ad was an attempt to distract from the fact Hatch, a state senator, supported policies from former Democratic Gov. Chet Culver that damaged Iowa’s economy.

“Jack Hatch can shave his mustache, but his makeover won’t change the fact that Branstad has grown the economy in Southeast Iowa after the disastrous economic policies from Culver-Hatch,” Branstad campaign spokesman Tommy Schultz said to the Register.

View the ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.