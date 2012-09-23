20 Classic Snapshots Of American Tourists

Rylan Miller
roger minick sightseer american tourists pic

Photo: Sightseer Series/Roger Minick

When we travel to iconic American destinations—places like The Grand Canyon, The Statue of Liberty, and Yosemite National Park—we take countless photos of beautiful landscapes and scenery.Then we forget about them a few weeks later.

In many cases, the most memorable photos from trips are the funny, candid shots of friends and family that show them wrapped up in the experience of an unforgettable vacation.

Luckily, photographer Roger Minick was at many of these tourist spots to photograph people in the midst of roaming around the USA. His “Sightseer” series—which he started working on in the 1970s—shows the American tourist experience in vivid colour, and captures honest moments of happiness, excitement, and curiosity at life on the road.

Woman with Binoculars at South Rim, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona (1980)

Family at Disney World, Florida (2000)

Two Women on Brooklyn Bridge, NYC (2000)

Bicyclist at Niagara Falls State Park, New York (1999)

Couple at Monument Valley, Utah (1980)

Mennonites at Overlook, Niagara Falls State Park, New York (1999)

Family Taking Rubbing at Vietnam Memorial on The Mall, Washington, D.C. (2000)

Woman with Hawaiian Shirt at Monument Valley, Utah (1980)

Tour to Crazy Horse, South Dakota (1999)

Mother & Daughter at Carhenge, Nebraska (1998)

At Statue of Liberty, New York (2000)

Boy with Feathered Headdress at Lower Falls Overlook, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming (1980)

Family at Mt. Rushmore, South Dakota (1998)

Father & Son at Crazy Horse Monument, South Dakota (1999)

Kissing Couple atop Empire State Building, NYC (2000)

Couple Viewing Grand Tetons, Grand Tetons National Park, Wyoming (1980)

Twins with Matching Outfits at Lower Falls Overlook, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming (1980)

Photographing Old Faithful Geyser, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming (1980)

Woman with Scarf at Inspiration Point, Yosemite National Park, California (1980)

Couple Taking Polaroids, Crater Lake National Park, Oregon (1980)

