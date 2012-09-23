20 Classic Snapshots Of American Tourists

Photo: Sightseer Series/Roger Minick

When we travel to iconic American destinations—places like The Grand Canyon, The Statue of Liberty, and Yosemite National Park—we take countless photos of beautiful landscapes and scenery.Then we forget about them a few weeks later.



In many cases, the most memorable photos from trips are the funny, candid shots of friends and family that show them wrapped up in the experience of an unforgettable vacation.

Luckily, photographer Roger Minick was at many of these tourist spots to photograph people in the midst of roaming around the USA. His “Sightseer” series—which he started working on in the 1970s—shows the American tourist experience in vivid colour, and captures honest moments of happiness, excitement, and curiosity at life on the road.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.