Victoria's Secret Angel Reveals A Costume So Outrageous She Refused To Wear It

Victoria’s Secret will tape its annual fashion show this week in New York.

But wearing the iconic Angel wings isn’t always easy, Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel told The Huffington Post.

“I mean, some of the wings are not comfortable at all,” Swanepoel told HuffPo. “One year, I was almost going to wear two harps as wings.”

The wings were so heavy that Swanepoel request they be axed from the show.

“If I’d fallen, someone would have had to run on the stage and pick me up because I couldn’t get up on my own!” she said.

Victoria’s Secret is extremely picky about the models it hires.

A casting director famously told The New York Times that only a few women in the world were suited to be models.

