Candice Swanepoel Is The Face Of Victoria's Secret Bikini Line—Here's Today's Buzz

- Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux share their first public kiss as the actress is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- Aretha Franklin tells the media to “Stop the BS” regarding why she missed goddaughter Whitney Houston’s funeral.
- “Seinfeld” actor Daniel von Bargen survives suicide attempt.
- Rapper Fabolous drops $45,000 on 120 bottles inside an Atlanta nightclub.
- Amanda Seyfried: “I have a taxidermy collection.” Click here to watch the actress tell Conan O’Brien what dead animals she keeps in her house.
- Model Candice Swanepoel is named the face of latest Victoria’s Secret swimwear line. Watch her sexy new commercial below:
