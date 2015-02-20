The Apple Watch is making its debut on the cover of a US magazine

Ahead of the Apple Watch’s expected April launch, it’s making its debut on a US magazine cover, 9to5Mac reports. The Apple smartwatch is gracing the cover of SELF magazine, where it’s being modelled by Candice Swanepoel.

Swanepoel is geared out with the sport model — the cheapest version of the Apple Watch, which will retail for $US349. (The price of the standard Apple Watch and the high-end 18K gold Apple Watch Edition aren’t yet confirmed, but the latter is expected to go for as much as $US4,000.)

This isn’t the first time the Apple Watch has appeared on a magazine cover. It was sported by Chinese supermodel Liu Wen on the front cover of the Chinese edition of Vogue back in October 2014. China is an increasingly important market for Apple — it’s opening dozens of new stores over the next year.

