'American Idol' Crowns A Winner — Here's Today's Buzz

- Yeah, “American Idol” is still on the airwaves after 12 seasons. And in case you missed last night’s season finale, R&B diva Candice Glover was crowned the winner. Country girl Kree Harrison came in a close second.
- Shakira and Usher are now set to return for The Voice’s sixth season next spring. Meanwhile the original judging lineup — Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton — will reportedly reunite this autumn for season five.
- MGM had revenues of $481.6 million, up from $19.4 million in the same quarter last year and $179.6 million in the same quarter last year. That marks a 168% increase, year-to-year.
- Gwyneth Paltrow says her father’s cancer is what prompted her to start eating super healthy. “I began to consider the effects of food when my father was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1998. I started to research anti-cancer diets in hopes that he would try to hit it from all angles. It’s about being mindful about what you are putting in.”
- Allure magazine is catching heat for printing Zoe Saldana’s weight on the cover. For the record, it’s “115 Pounds of Grit And Heartache.”
- Kim Kardashian is not upset that Kanye West has decided to go on tour just a few months after the birth of their child … because TMZ has learned, she plans to go with him, baby and all.
