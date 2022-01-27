Candace Owens argued that Disney dressing Minnie Mouse in a pantsuit is an attempt to ‘destroy fabrics of our society’

Candace Owen is a political commentator. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is arguing against Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit.

She said the outfit attempts to “destroy fabrics of our society” and distract from other issues.

Minnie Mouse will only temporarily wear pants as part of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary.

Candace Owens spent part of her latest Fox News segment arguing against Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit.

The conservative commentator chatted with Jesse Watters about the character, who will occasionally wear a blue blazer and matching pants during Disneyland Paris’ 30th-anniversary celebration this year.

“I mean look, this is why people don’t take these people seriously,” Owens said on Wednesday night. “They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by, acting like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored. They’re absolutely bored.”

Owens went on to argue that “they’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society,” though she didn’t specify who she was referencing.

“They’re pretending that there’s issues so everybody looks over here,” she said. “Look at Minnie Mouse! Don’t look at inflation, Jesse. Look at Minnie Mouse. The world is going forward because you’ve got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that you can’t get anything at the grocery store and you can’t buy a piece of bacon unless you’ve got $US30 ($AU42) in your pocket.”

Despite Owens’ claims, Disney is only temporarily dressing Minnie Mouse in pants, and at the time of writing, the company will only be doing so in France.

The outfit was created by Stella McCartney in celebration of the theme park’s milestone anniversary, as well as to mark the start of Women’s History Month in March. The outfit includes multiple references to the character’s famous dress, including a polka-dot pattern and bows.

Speaking with D23, Disney’s official fan club, McCartney said the new look serves as “a symbol of progress for a new generation.” She also added that “responsibly-sourced fabrics” were used when creating the outfit.

“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!” McCartney said.

When not wearing the pantsuit, Minnie will wear a dress.

Like other classic characters, she’ll be dressed in a new set of outfits specially designed for the anniversary celebration. A video of the outfits posted by Disneyland Paris shows the designs, which include reflective dresses, see-through accessories, and more.