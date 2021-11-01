Candace Cameron Bure responds to criticism of her family’s wedding outfits

Candace Cameron Bure responded to critiques of her family’s wedding looks on Instagram. Paul Archuleta / Contributor / Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure and her family attended a wedding on Saturday.

People criticized Candace and her daughter for wearing red, and her husband and son for going sockless.

She responded to the critiques through Instagram comments.

Candace Cameron Bure and her family stirred up controversy with their wedding attire over the weekend.

On Saturday, the actress and former “The View” host, 45, posted a photo of herself, her husband Valeri Bure, and her children, Natasha and Lev.

In the picture, she and Natasha wear strapless red dresses, while Lev and Valeri wear suits and dress shoes.

“Wedding season and I am HERE ???????? FOR ???????? IT ????????,” Bure captioned the photo.

The post had over 251,000 likes at the time of writing, but not everyone who saw the photo was a fan of the Bure family’s looks.

Many people criticized Candace and Natasha for wearing red dresses to the wedding, which is considered an etiquette faux pas at Western weddings by some because the bold color is believed to distract from the bride.

“While I absolutely love the red, it’s my favorite color, it’s considered a no-no at weddings,” one user commented on the post.

“Anything goes in L.A.,” Candace responded. “There were 4 women wearing red dresses to the wedding.”

Others lambasted Lev and Valeri’s decision to go sockless, as they said it made them look too “casual.”

“The no sock thing is very unattractive,” someone wrote.

“Comments like this are unattractive,” Candace responded. “People enjoy style in different ways. It’s not always necessary to share your opinion.”

People didn’t like the Bures’ dresses or sock choices. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI

Candace also commented on her own post to address the negative responses she received on her family’s looks.

“Don’t poke mama bear,” she wrote. “Some of you still need to learn manners. Don’t like? Scroll through. Some of you ruin the fun of sharing on social media for everyone.”

Representatives for Candace Cameron Bure did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.