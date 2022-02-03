Candace Cameron Bure says she ‘got into a little tiff’ with Bob Saget in final text conversation

Actors Bob Saget (L) and Candace Cameron Bure (R) attend the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Candace Cameron Bure said that she and Bob Saget had a little “tiff” before he died.

“We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff,” Bure said on the “Today” show Thursday.

Bure shared that she received a long text the next day from him “apologizing.”

Candace Cameron Bure shared that there was a small “tiff” between her and her “Full House” costar and onscreen father Bob Saget in their last text messages.

During an interview on NBC’s Today show, Bure opened up to journalist Hoda Kotb about a small argument the two had weeks prior to his death — but was quickly resolved.

“It was just two weeks before he passed,” she said Thursday tearfully. “I’m actually going to grab my phone. I’m so scared that I’m going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day.”

“We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner,” she continued. “But in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text.”

Bure shared that Saget ended up “apologizing” and explaining how he was cranky and sorry he was acting like his late mother, Dolly, who passed in 2014.

“He said, ‘Oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You’re, like, my favorite person on the earth. And I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed,'” Bure recalled of their conversation.

According to the actress, Saget went on to say: “I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible.”

Bure replied, “I love you. I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad. And I love that (you’re being like) Dolly. That made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom.'”

Saget died on January 9 after being found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. There was no sign of foul play or drug use, Insider previously reported.

The late comedian was nicknamed “America’s Dad” for his role as the patriarch of the Tanner family in “Full House.” He played the father of Bure’s character, D.J. Tanner, from 1987 to 1995. The two reprised their roles when Netflix launched a reboot, “Fuller House,” airing from 2016 to 2020.