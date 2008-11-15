Candace Bushnell Loses TV And Radio Shows

It’s been a bad week professionally for Candace Bushnell. On Wednesday, NBC canceled her Lipstick Jungle TV series, and today she lost her weekly Sirius radio show: Sex, Success and Sensibility. A source tells Portfolio media blogger Jeff Bercovici that the Sirius XM conglomerate is reducing its programming budget following its merger and offered to keep Bushnell if she took a 50 per cent pay cut, but she wasn’t interested. Fortunately, she’s probably still making money from Sex and the City royalties and she recently signed a deal to write two young-adult novels about Carrie Bradshaw’s youth.



And Lipstick Jungle did manage to outlast frenemie Darren Star’s eerily similar Cashmere Mafia, which ABC axed last year. So, in that sense, she’s kind of a winner. Kind of.

