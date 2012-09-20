'Sex And The City' Creator Candace Bushnell Has Listed Her West Village Co-Op For $2.8 Million

Photo: Ann Weintraub LTD

The woman who spun the tales of why it was so great to be single in New York City is selling her own bachelorette pad.”Sex and the City” writer Candace Bushnell is selling her Greenwich Village co-op for $2.8 million, according to Curbed. The listing comes after a messy divorce for Bushnell.





The home has two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

The apartment was featured in Elle Decor in September 2005, and is in a historic building on W. 9th Street. Another big name from “Sex and the City”—Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big—also owns an apartment in the building.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.