'Sex And The City' Creator Candace Bushnell Has Listed Her West Village Co-Op For $2.8 Million

Meredith Galante
Photo: Ann Weintraub LTD

The woman who spun the tales of why it was so great to be single in New York City is selling her own bachelorette pad.”Sex and the City” writer Candace Bushnell is selling her Greenwich Village co-op for $2.8 million, according to Curbed. The listing comes after a messy divorce for Bushnell.

The home has two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. 

The apartment was featured in Elle Decor in September 2005, and is in a historic building on W. 9th Street. Another big name from “Sex and the City”—Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big—also owns an apartment in the building.

Welcome to 45 East 9th Street.

The living room gets plenty of natural light, and has a wood-burning fireplace.

Maintenance fees are $3,100 a month.

The apartment building was built in 1925, and has a doorman.

According to the listing, the kitchen has been completely renovated.

The apartment has views of southern Manhattan.

Currently, only one of the bedrooms is being used as a bedroom. The other serves as a dining room.

The apartment has inlaid wood flooring.

The roof deck has plenty of shrubs, and places to sit and eat.

Take a look at the home's floor plan.

