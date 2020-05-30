Cancun is offering to pay half of your hotel costs and give you other steep discounts if you visit this year

Edgard Garrido/Reuters It’s being described as a ‘destination reactivation.’

The Hotel Associations of Cancun, Puerto Morelos & Isla Mujeres, the Riviera Maya, Cozumel, and the Grand Costa Maya are working together to launch the #Come2MexicanCaribbean campaign, starting June 15.

Calling it a “destination reactivation,” they are hoping to incentivise tourists to visit, as much of Mexico aims to welcome back international travellers by early June.

Nonessential travel is still banned in many countries across the globe.

The state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun is located, plans to open to tourists between June 8 and 10.

Maybe taking inspiration from Sicily – the Italian island offered to pay half of tourists’ flight costs and a third of their hotel costs if they visit later this year – the Hotel Associations of Cancun, Puerto Morelos & Isla Mujeres, the Riviera Maya, Cozumel, and the Grand Costa Maya are working together to launch a similar campaign.

The #VenAlCaribeMexicanoX2 or #Come2MexicanCaribbean campaign will be promoted across various destinations in the Mexican Caribbean, ranging from Cancun to Cozumel.

Per a press release from the Hotel Associations of Cancun, Puerto Morelos & Isla Mujeres, 200 businesses are already said to be involved in the campaign, which it says will launch June 15. Bookings receiving these discounts can be made through August 15, 2020.

Perks include two free nights for every two nights paid for by guests, two free days of car rentals for every two days paid for, free stays for up to two children when two adults book, as well as 20% off at participating theme parks, golf courses, and spas. However, offers can be determined by the businesses themselves, and may thus vary.

“Different hotel associations in our state, along with the tourist industry in general, are 100% committed participating in this campaign, and aim to reactivate travel to our destinations after the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Roberto Cintron, President of the Hotels Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos & Isla Mujeres, said in a statement.

Mexico has seen 81,400 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 9,044 related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Nonessential travel within the US and internationally is currently not recommended by the Centres for Disease Control; for more information, you can check each state’s health and travel advisories here as well as the CDC’s travel recommendations for international destinations.

