Cancer Telethon Not As Popular As Hurricane Katrina Benefit, But Still Raises $100 Million

Friday’s celebrity-filled Stand Up to Cancer telethon, which was simulcast on NBC, ABC and CBS, won the night with 10.3 million viewers. Not outstanding–and not enough to best the combined “Smackdown” and “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” viewership–but pretty good for a Friday night before the fall TV season kicks off.



THR: The industrywide “Stand Up to Cancer” telethon averaged a modest 10.3 million viewers during its hour-long simulcast on ABC, NBC and CBS Friday.

On a Friday night at 8 p.m. before the new broadcast TV season began, the ratings weren’t expected to be blockbuster, but the show was still the night’s most-watched show on broadcast TV, according to preliminary data released Sunday by Nielsen Media Research.

The two broadcast networks that didn’t run the special, Fox and the CW, had more viewers together than the telethon. Fox’s first hour of “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader” averaged 6.6 million viewers while CW’s “Smackdown” averaged 4.5 million.

Still, it didn’t attract nearly as many viewers as 2005’s Hurricane Katrina benefit.

The September 2005 simulcast to benefit Hurricane Katrina victims averaged about 24 million viewers on 29 separate networks.

Nonetheless, Stand Up to Cancer raised $100 million in donations to go towards research to find a cure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.