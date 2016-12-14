After kicking cancer, this former US Marine celebrated by racing over 16,000 kilometres across Europe and Asia

Courtesy Adam Casey/INSIDER Adam Casey survived stage IV cancer and celebrated with an epic adventure.

It’s difficult to tell where Adam Casey‘s story begins.

Perhaps it’s when he met a girl who changed his life and inspired him to start a nonprofit called I Do It For Her, helping at-risk youth in St. Louis receive a better education.

Or when he enlisted in the military and became a First Lieutenant Infantry Officer in the Marine Corps.

Perhaps it’s when he was diagnosed with stage IV cancer.

Maybe it’s when he entered remission, and celebrated by racing 16,000 kilometres in the Mongol Rally and got halfway through the Mongol Derby before the wild horse he was riding bucked him off and broke his ribs.

Perhaps Casey’s story hasn’t even begun yet. But it certainly isn’t over.

