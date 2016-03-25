A cancer survivor turned knitting breasts into a worldwide way to give back

Barbara Demorest was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago. When her doctor told her she wasn’t a candidate for a heavy silicone breast prosthesis, he gave her another option: Knitted Knockers. She got instructions on how to make her own, and took it global.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

