A cancer survivor turned knitting breasts into a worldwide way to give back

Alana Yzola

Barbara Demorest was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago. When her doctor told her she wasn’t a candidate for a heavy silicone breast prosthesis, he gave her another option: Knitted Knockers. She got instructions on how to make her own, and took it global.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

