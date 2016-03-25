A cancer survivor turned knitting breasts into a worldwide way to give back

Barbara Demorest was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago. When her doctor told her she wasn’t a candidate for a heavy silicone breast prosthesis, he gave her another option: Knitted Knockers. She got instructions on how to make her own, and took it global.
Story and editing by Alana Yzola
Follow INSIDER People on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.