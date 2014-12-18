Cancer Patients Are Paying A Private Lab To Breed Mouse 'Avatars' With Bits Of Their Own Tumors

Scientists often test drugs in mice. Now some cancer patients are doing the same – with the hope of curing their own disease.

They are paying a private lab to breed mice that carry bits of their own tumors so treatments can be tried first on the customised rodents. The idea is to see which drugs might work best on a specific person’s specific cancer.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

