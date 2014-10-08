5-Year-Old Cancer Patient Signs 1-Day NBA Contract, Dunks In Preseason Game

Rick Bowmer/AP JP Gibson shows off his new jersey after signing a 1-day contract with the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz reminded us that despite all the terrible stories in sports recently, there are also a lot of really cool moments.

The Jazz announced on Monday that they signed five-year-old J.P. Gibson to a one-day contract. Gibson was diagnosed with cancer (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) in 2012.

The Jazz went all-out for Gibson, holding a typical player-introduction press conference (above) during which Gibson was introduced and he showed-off his new jersey like a big-money free agent.

But the best moment came in the third quarter of their preseason blue-white scrimmage when Gibson checked into the game in full uniform, complete with a wristband.

As if he had done this a million times before, Gibson even high-fived the player he was subbing for.



The Jazz then inbounded the ball to Gibson, who deftly dribbled the ball up the court.

After getting a little help from a couple of picks, and one big assist from center Rudy Gobert, Gibson dribbled into the lane and threw down a two-handed dunk.





What a great moment.

Here is the full video.

