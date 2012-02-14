The Sad Story Of The Small German Village Where Almost Every Household Has A Cancer Patient

The Holstein countryside.

Photo: Flickr: celesteh

Wewelsfleth, a small town of 1,500 in Holstein, Germany, has left researchers stumped due to its abnormally high rate of cancer, the Sun reports.The town’s residents — who have a 50% higher rate of cancer than the German national average — blame the phenomenon on the proximity to three nuclear power plants and a shipyard where vessels used to be sprayed with highly toxic paint.



For villagers, the situation is disheartening. Last week Der Spiegel took a long look at the mysterious situation and found villagers asking “why us?”

Researchers from the nearby University of Lübeck looked for anomalies but found none. Worse still, they are told that due to the relatively low total number of cancer cases in the village (142 out of 1,500 people) there is no case for more research.

If the cause turns out to be nuclear, the town may have some hope — Germany is due to phase out nuclear power by 2022.

