Check Out The Cancer Detection Program That Won Top Prize At Google's Science Fair

Brittany Wenger, 17, won the top prize of the 2012 Google Science Fair by creating an artificial “brain” that can diagnose breast cancer with amazing accuracy.Wenger built a neural network — a computer program coded so that it “learns” to process data and detect patterns — that is 99.1 per cent sensitive to malignant growths.



The Sarasota, Florida, native wanted to improve the accuracy of the least invasive diagnostic procedure, called fine needle aspirate, so women don’t have to undergo a second biopsy with a bigger needle or even surgery.

She managed to create a program that is better than three commercially available programs at giving correct diagnoses for cancerous lumps.

Here’s how she did it.

