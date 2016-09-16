Cancer death rates among two key groups are declining

Cancer death rates have been falling over the last few decades.

And, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the same holds true for children and teenagers. From 1999 to 2014, the cancer death rate among kids and teens aged 1-19 declined 20%.

And along with that, brain cancer is now the most common cause of cancer-related deaths, taking over from leukemia. The two types of cancer still account for about of all cancer deaths. The report noted major advancements in cancer treatments, in particular leukemia, may have a hand at the overall decreasing cancer death rate.

Here’s what the decline in cancer deaths looks like, over the 15-year period, per 100,000 people.

The cancer death rates among kids and teens is down across every age group too, the researchers noted.

