The 15 Counties Most At Risk For Cancer

Hey America — Beware of the air!



According to the EPA, the average American has a cancer risk of 36 in a million if exposed to the toxins in the air over the course of their lifetime.

That means for every million people, 36 will contract cancer from the air.

Naturally, some places have it worse than others. For instance, New York City has lots of crud floating in the air making it one of the worst places to live, if avoiding air born toxins is a top priority.

We’ve assembled the fifteen counties with the most toxic air pollution in the country. The EPA says anything over 100 in a million is unacceptable. Luckily, only four counties fit that description. We hope you don’t live in them.

The EPA analysis is based on 2002 data. The last time it released a report was 2006. Since the Clean Air Act was mandated in 1990, the EPA says toxins have fallen by 40%. So that’s encouraging. It’s already started its next study based on data from 2005.

#15 Allegheny County, Pennsylvania #14 Orange County, California Cancer Risk: 64 in a million Population: 2,846,000 Orange County is not the only affected area in California. Neighborhoods in Los Angeles have the highest cancer risks recorded in the nation -- 1,200 in a million. #13 Queens, New York Cancer Risk: 64 in a million Population: 2,229,000 New York State has the highest cancer risk of all the states -- 53 in a million. While Queens is reported to be the home of the happiest New Yorkers, it also made the EPA list possibly due to the high volume of car traffic that passes through the borough daily. #12 Tuscaloosa, Alabama Cancer Risk: 67 in a million Population: 164,000 While Alabama is among the states with low cancer risk, its Tuscaloosa County is one of the areas with the highest air toxics recorded by EPA. #11 Hudson County, New Jersey Cancer Risk: 67 in a million Population: 609,000 Separated from Manhattan by the Hudson River, this county also has much trouble in the air. The daily traffic of commuters to New York City as well as New Jersey's chemical factories in this vicinity are most likely factors for the cancerous toxins in the air. #10 Washington County, Oregon Cancer Risk: 69 in a million Population: 445,000 It is surprising to find out that seemingly pristine Oregon State has the second highest cancer risk in the nation with 52 in a million. Washington County is one of two areas in this state to make this list. #9 Kings County (Brooklyn), New York Cancer Risk: 71 in a million Population: 2,465,000 While most industrial businesses have long left this once-booming manufacturing borough, Brooklyn is another New York area with high cancer risk. #8 The Bronx, New York Cancer Risk: 76 in a million Population: 1,333,000 Bronx has one of the highest asthma rates in the country. Poorly designed expressways that flood residential areas with trucks and hordes of daily commuters are among the contributing factors to bad air quality in the area. #7 Yukon-Koyukuk, Alaska Cancer Risk: 79 in a million Population: 6,551 Here we were thinking Alaska is a preserved patch of land, safe for retreat. #6 Multnomah, Oregon Cancer Risk: 87 in a million Population: 661,000 Air quality is the county of the Multnomah Falls seems to the as breath-taking as the view. #5 Barren County, Kentucky Cancer Risk: 94 in a million Population: 38,000 Barren County was named the Best Place to Live in Rural America by Progressive Farmer Magazine in 2007. We guess that air quality was not factored in that ranking. #4 Brooke County, West Virginia Cancer Risk: 103 in a million Population: 25,000 West Virginia's gorgeous scenery and quaint towns are treacherous -- residents of Brooke County may be breathing some of those cancerous toxins, including fumes of metal cadmium, nickle, and chromium that are know to cause lung cancer. #3 New York, NY Cancer Risk: 104 in a million Population: 1,537,000 Cancer is the one of the most common diseases in New York State, and is second only to heart disease as the leading cause of death. The city's borough with the highest cancer risk is Manhattan. #2 Boyd County, Kentucky Cancer Risk: 106 in a million Population: 50,000 Kentucky State's cancer risk is well below the average for the country, but its Boyd County -- home to an oil refinery, and coal and heavy industrial manufacturing companies -- has been exposed to cancerous toxins for more than a century. #1 Tippah County, Mississippi Cancer Risk: 144 in a million Population: 21,000 Sparsely populated Tippah County tops the list, probably because of the major highways and roads that pass through its lands. Who else lives a life of danger? Check out... The 15 Most Dangerous Jobs In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.